Polls closed in NJ primary to pick Assembly nominees

New Jersey’s 40 Assembly districts have contests in the coming general election.

On Tuesday, voters in four districts chose nominees for seats that will be open due to retirements. One of those districts was contested.

Among the top-watched races was southern New Jersey’s 8th District, which includes parts of Atlantic, Burlington and Camden counties. Incumbent Republican Assemblyman Joe Howarth lost the party backing and is instead running as a MAGA or Make America Great Again Republican.

The party says Howarth considered becoming a Democrat before officials dropped their support. Howarth has denied it.

Democrats control 54 seats, while Republicans hold 26. Assembly members face voters every two years. The state’s 40 districts each elect two members.