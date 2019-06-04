NJ student wins $1 million from Mega Millions

NEW JERSEY — A 20-year-old college student headed to lunch with his dad to discuss a summer job took a moment to check the Mega Millions tickets in his wallet.

It turns out the numbers on one of his tickets matched the five white balls for the game’s second prize of $1 million.

Chrysanthopoulos usually buys Scratch-Offs tickets, but the $414 million Mega Millions jackpot caught his attention. He stuck the tickets in his wallet and forgot about them until he was on his way to lunch with his dad.

The student said he plans to take his family on a trip with the money and then put the remainder into savings for his future.

There’s no word yet on whether he’ll still try to get a summer job. His lucky ticket was purchased at The Mart on 590 Shrewsbury Ave., Tinton Falls in Monmouth County.