MTA to install some protective barriers along 7 line after latest report of falling debris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSIDE, Queens — After another report of debris falling from elevated subway tracks along the 7 train, the MTA says it will install some protective barriers.

“This has the attention of the highest levels of MTA leadership. We are working to quickly put into place an initial deployment of netting to understand if it can be used to contain debris while also still providing enough visibility and access to perform regular inspections,” said MTA Spokesperson Shams Tarek.

“We’re glad that no one was hurt and look forward to seeing the results of a netting pilot which will be deployed in limited locations around the city including the 7 line,” Tarek said in a statement.

The transit agency says the 7 line has undergone multiple inspections of its structure in recent months, and the debris that was found this week appears to have broken clean recently with no signs of slow deterioration or stress that would have been visible earlier.

Erin Koster displayed a piece of metal she says nearly hit her Monday as she crossed Roosevelt Avenue near the 52nd Street Station.

“The train went by overhead and a piece of metal from from the train," she said, explaining that it landed about 5 feet away. "I prefer that it not be on my head so I'm glad that it was not on my head."

Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer, who represents the area, says this is not an isolated incident.

"This is the fifth time along the 7 train in my district alone in the last couple of months where debris has fallen," he said.

Councilman Van Bramer has earlier asked the MTA to install netting.