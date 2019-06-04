Mother of ‘Junior’ banned from courtroom for the day after outburst

Leandra Feliz, the mother of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, was banned from court for the remainder of the day Tuesday after an outburst.

During a cross-examination of witness Michael “Sosa” Reyes, Leandra Feliz said all the men involved “are killers. They killed my son,” she said, “All of them are guilty.”

Last Friday, cooperating witness Reyes testified he was driving a 2011 white Acura that’s been seen in many surveillance videos of the murder scene on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in the Bronx.

During Reyes’ cross-examination, he said wasn’t a member of the gang at the time of Junior’s murder, despite having said he was a member of the “Bad Boys” set of the Trinitarios gang during his testimony on Friday.

Leandra Feliz is convinced they are trying to “cleanup” each person’s role one-by-one, trying to convince the jury they were not involved.

“They killed my son, they all guilty [sic]. They killed my son, 15 men together, all for one baby, who’s 15 years old [sic]” she said.

Leandra Feliz says she just “exploded” one day. When asked if she thinks getting upset at court is hurting the prosecution case, she said she doesn’t know. “I just know the pain and the loss of my son,” she said.

