Midday with Muller: Drug bust shootout, more debris falls from the No. 7 train

Posted 1:04 PM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, June 4, 2019

Two officers were released from the hospital after they were shot during a drug bust in Westchester County. PIX11`s Cristian Benavides is live with the latest. Also, debris falls from the No. 7 train…again? Local officials are calling for the MTA to improve safety measures. John Muller has all that and the latest news.

