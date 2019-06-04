Maurice Hines is ‘Tappin’ Thru Life’ with all-female jazz orchestra

NEW YORK — Actor and singer Maurice Hines, best known for “Eubie!,” “Uptown…It’s Hot!,” and “Hot Feet” returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below in “Tappin’ Thru Life” with the internationally acclaimed all-female Jazz Orchestra, DIVA.

Hines pays tribute to his brother, dancer Gregory Hines, and their lives in show business, from television to film, Broadway and Vegas and beyond.

The show features songs like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Smile,” and “Come Fly with Me.”

“Tappin’ Thru Life” celebrates the performers that inspire Hines, from Frank Sinatra to Lena Horne.

Catch Hines and the DIVA jazz orchestra at Feinstein’s/54 Below on June 7 and 8 at 7p.m.

Ticket pricing:

Regular seating: $45 to $65

VIP seating: $65-$75

Premiums: $96-$105

Additional $6 will be charged if tickets are purchased at the venue.

For tickets, click here.