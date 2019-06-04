Man steals over $2,000 from mosque donation box in the Bronx

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Cops are searching for the man who took thousands from a Bronx mosque during Ramadan, police said.

It happened on May 21 around 6 a.m. at the Masjid Nur Al Islam Mosque along Sherman Avenue in the Concourse section of the Bronx.

The man entered the mosque and removed a donation box from the location, police said.

The donation box contained about $2,200 in cash, cops said.

