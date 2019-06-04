Man steals donation box from Bronx mosque: police

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx—Police are searching for a man seen on surveillance camera removing a donation box from a mosque in the Bronx, authorities said Tuesday.

Two weeks into Ramadan, on May 21 around 6 a.m., police say the man entered the Masjid Nur Al Islam Mosque on 1151 Sherman Avenue.

He then removed a donation box that contained about $2,200 in cash, police said.

The NYPD released images of the man carrying a large green box out of the masjid.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

 

