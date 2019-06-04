Man held in Michigan sought in killing of ex-priest charged with sex abuse in NJ

Posted 5:01 PM, June 4, 2019, by
LAS VEGAS  — Authorities say a 25-year-old man being held in a Michigan jail is the suspect of the killing in Nevada of a defrocked Roman Catholic priest who faced what the church called credible accusations of sexual abuse in New Jersey.

Court documents say Derrick Mitchell Decoste met and exchanged messages with 70-year-old John Capparelli for several weeks after answering an internet ad for male wrestlers.

Police say Decoste owned the gun used to shoot Capparelli dead in his Henderson home.

A police report suggests robbery was the motive for the killing.

It says Dacoste’s girlfriend turned over to police a bag containing items belonging to Capparelli, including a distinctive Newark Teachers Union wristwatch.

Capparelli was named in February among 180 priests listed by five New Jersey dioceses as alleged sex abusers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.