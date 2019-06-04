Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested in death of teen whose remains were found in Nassau County

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a teen whose human remains were found in a Massapequa last month.

Stanley Gerson Juarez, 22, was taken into custody and is charged with second-degree murder, police announced Tuesday.

Juarez is an alleged MS-13 gang member, News12 Long Island reports.

Detectives got a tip about human remains during an unrelated homicide investigation, police said. Homicide detectives contacted federal, state and local authorities to coordinate the search. They found the gravesite in Massapequa Preserve on May 24.

On Monday, police identified the remains found as Bryan Steven Cho Lemus, an 18-year-old Uniondale resident.

Nassau police suspect MS-13 gang members are behind the incident. The 400-acre nature preserve has become a burial ground for victims of the gang who’ve suffered brutal killings. The latest murder victim, unearthed near a walking path, dates back over two years.