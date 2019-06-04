Group of men shoot two men in Brooklyn, leaving one in critical condition: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police say they’re looking for a group of five men in connection with the shooting of two men in Brooklyn Sunday night.

According to police, the two men were standing near Hendrix Street and Dumont Avenue in East New York around 8 p.m. Sunday when five unidentified men started shooting at them, striking both of them, then fleeing the scene on foot towards Livonia Street.

The 35-year-old victim was wounded near his right armpit and a 26-year-old victim was wounded in his right leg, authorities said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where the 35-year-old victim is listed in critical condition, police said.

Police have released the below surveillance images of four of the five men they’re looking for, as well as the below descriptions.

The first man is described as in his mid-20s to 30s and last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The second man is described as in his mid-20s to 30s and last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with white lettering on the front that reads “stay strong,” black shorts, and white sneakers.

The third man is described as being in his mid-20s to 30s and last seen wearing a purple du-rag, and a black Adidas long-sleeve sweater.

The fourth man is described as being in his mid-20s to 30s and last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The fifth man was not captured on surveillance camera, police said.