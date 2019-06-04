Galvis, Grichuk HR as Jays end 6-game skid, beat Yankees 4-3

TORONTO — Freddy Galvis hit a two-run home run, Randal Grichuk added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the New York Yankees 4-3 Tuesday night to end a season-worst six-game slide.

Toronto closer Ken Giles struck out Gleyber Torres with two on in the ninth to wrap his 11th save, and Eric Sogard had three hits as the Blue Jays won for the first time since beating San Diego on May 26. Toronto went winless on a six-game trip to Tampa Bay and Colorado.

Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks homered for the AL East-leading Yankees, who lost consecutive games for the first time in more than a month. New York’s last back-to-back defeats came April 30 and May 1 at Arizona. The Yankees lost 8-5 to Boston on Sunday.

New York failed to score at least four runs for the first time in 15 games, a streak that began May 19.

The Blue Jays scored just three total runs in their final two losses in Colorado, but they topped that with a four-run fifth against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

Tanaka (3-5) lost his second straight start, allowing four runs and six hits in six innings.

Daniel Hudson (4-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings and Giles got the final four outs.

Frazier opened the scoring with a two-run drive off left-hander Clayton Richard in the fourth, his 11th. Earlier in the day, Frazier expressed a mix of defiance and remorse in his first public comments since three defensive mistakes in the last innings of a loss to Boston last weekend.

Grichuk halved the deficit with a leadoff drive in the fifth, his 10th.

Cavan Biggio followed with a walk and was initially ruled out on an attempted steal of second, but the call was overturned following a video review. One batter later, Galvis gave the Blue Jays the lead with his ninth home run.

Sogard hit a two-out double and made it 4-2 when he scored on a base hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Hicks homered off Joe Biagini in the eighth, his second.