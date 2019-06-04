Exclusive: Correction officer attacked by inmate on Rikers Island in 2nd major assault in recent days: source

NEW YORK — A correction officer was attacked by an inmate in a Rikers Island unit on Tuesday, sources said.

He’d allowed an inmate access to a bathroom in the VCBC where the inmate ripped a bar off a wall and attacked the officer, sources said.

The officer needed stitches on his head, sources said. He’s already been treated and released.

This is the second major assault on Rikers in recent days. An officer was jumped and beaten on Thursday. He suffered a gash to the face.

COBA President Elias Husamudeen visited the officer injured on Thursday in the hospital.

PIX11 has reached out to both the Department of Correction and the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association for comment about Tueasday’s assault.