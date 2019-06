Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — Caribbean Week has arrived in New York City, the one time of the year when island culture, cuisine and rhythm comes to our island.

Celebrity chefs, Caribbean mixologists, musicians, ministers and government officials came to the Big Apple to give New Yorkers a taste of their islands.

There will be lots of Caribbean events taking place in and around the city all week, including the Caribbean tourism organization's signature charity event on Friday in Lower Manhattan.