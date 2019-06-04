Brooklyn mother convicted of drowning 2-year-old daughter

NEW YORK  — A Brooklyn woman has been convicted of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in 2016 by holding her head under water.

A jury on Tuesday found 27-year-old Lin Li, of Sunset Park, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Melody Pheng.

Prosecutors say Li took the girl into a bathroom to punish her by putting her head in a storage container filled with water and holding her under until she stopped struggling. She later called 911.

Li was also convicted of attempted assault for holding her 4-year-old son’s head under water a day earlier.

She faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced June 24.

