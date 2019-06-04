Award-winning choreographer Warren Carlyle: Dancing to his tune

NEW YORK — Warren Carlyle is the genius behind shows like “Hello, Dolly!” And Hugh Jackman’s new world tour.

PIX11’s Oji Obiekwe caught up with Carlyle at Bond45 to talk about his latest accolades, and Tony nomination for his work on “Kiss Me, Kate.”

As the man behind the new Hugh Jackman’s world tour, he also talks about their collaboration and friendship, which started more than 20 years ago.

Carlyle also talks about Mel Brooks heading to Broadway and his impact on Carlyle’s life and career.

To say Carlyle, who grew up in a small English town, is over the moon and is celebrating his latest Tony nod is an understatement.

“I never dreamt it in my wildest dreams.”

