Amityville schools on lockout after reports of nearby shooting: Superintendent

Posted 2:57 PM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:59PM, June 4, 2019

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Schools in Amityville are in lockout after reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the school district’s superintendent.

A shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Oldfield Avenue in Amityville Village, Dr. Mary Kelly, superintendent of the Amityville Union Free School District tweeted.

Schools are currently in lockout, and dismissal is being held, she said.

The superintendent is in contact with the police department.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

