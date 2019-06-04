2 police officers shot, suspect killed during shootout in Ardsley: police

ARDSLEY, N.Y.— Two police officers were shot during a drug bust that ended in gunfire in Westchester County, Anthony Piccolino, Ardsley Chief of police said Tuesday.

The Greenburgh Swat officers were apart of a team of multiple police departments assisting the New York FBI during a drug sting at the Ardsley Acres Hotel Court at 560 Saw Mill River Rd around 11 p.m. when multiple rounds were fired between the police officers and the perpetrator, Piccolino said.

The officers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the chief said in a press conference early Tuesday morning.

The 43-year-old perpetrator died on the scene.

A heavy police presence remains near Saw Mill River Road, as the investigation remains ongoing.