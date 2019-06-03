Update: Man indicted in rape, burglary of elderly neighbor in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Officials in Brooklyn have indicted a man for allegedly restraining an 88-year-old woman in her basement and raping her in her East New York home.

Selwyn Worrell, 24, of East New York, was arraigned Monday. He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary as a sexually motivated felony, and related charges. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

It was the woman’s Life Alert that may have saved her life as she was being attacked.

Police said that the woman knew Worrell. Officials said she let him in her home when he knocked on her door asking to cut through her home to get to his.

Her Life Alert device was activated during the attack, notifying first responders of the emergency happening in her home.