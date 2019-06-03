Trump lands in UK, blasts London mayor in tweet

LONDON — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been honored at a small welcoming ceremony upon their arrival in the United Kingdom.

The president was met by the U.S. Ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and other dignitaries. The president held his salute as he walked through 20 members of the guard that greeted him and was quickly escorted to the Marine One, the presidential helicopter.

They will be taken from Stansted Airport, north of London, into the center of Britain’s capital.

Trump kicked off the trip with a tweet blasting London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who says the American president should not get red-carpet treatment in Britain. Trump is expected to be greeted with significant protests throughout his time in London.