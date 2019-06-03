Suspect identified in rape of 78-year-old woman inside Queens home: police

Posted 2:31 AM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33AM, June 3, 2019

ROSEDALE, Queens— Police are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with the rape of a 78-year-old woman in Queens, the NYPD said  Monday.

On Sunday around 6:30 a.m.,  Ryan Bayard, 30, entered a home located in the vicinity of Brookville Boulevard and 148 Street, and approached a sleeping 78-year-old woman, then forcibly raped her inside of the home, police said.

Bayard fled the location following the attack, according to police.

The suspect is described as being about 5-feet-10 inches, around 180 pounds, last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

