Quest Diagnostics breach: Nearly 12 million patients may have been affected

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Quest Diagnostics is warning nearly 12 million patients Monday their personal information may have been compromised by a data breach.

The American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), a billing collections service provider, alerted Quest Diagnostics that an unauthorized user had access to AMCA’s system containing information AMCA received from various entities.

AMCA provides billing collections services to Optum360, which in turn is a Quest contractor.

AMCA notified Quest and Optum360 on May 14, 2019 of potential unauthorized activity on AMCA’s web payment page.

On May 31, AMCA notified Quest that the data on their affected system included information regarding about 11.9 million Quest patients.

Information is believed to include personal information such as financial data, Social Security numbers and medical information.

Laboratory test results were not affected, Quest said.

Quest has not been able to verify the accuracy of the information received from AMCA, and complete or detailed information has not yet been provided.

Quest will be working with Optum360 to ensure patients are appropriately notified.