Pittsburgh-bound flight returns to LaGuardia Airport after bird strike

NEW YORK β€” An American Airlines flight traveling to Pittsburgh returned to LaGuardia Airport in Queens after a bird strike Monday morning.

Flight 2107, an Embraer E190, was traveling to Pittsburgh from LaGuardia Airport when it encountered a bird strike around 8:11 a.m., an American Airlines spokesperson said.

The flight landed safely about 14 minutes later, the spokesperson said.

The maintenance team is currently evaluating the aircraft.

All 98 passengers are being rebooked onto other flights to Pittsburgh.