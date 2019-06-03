New LGBT center opens on Long Island

At 15,000 square feet, the Long Island LGBT Community Center in Hauppauge is the first of its kind facility, with over 7,500 square feet of community space, a cafe and a workforce development program for young people as well as providing human service programs.
Among the programs are drop-in HIV testing 5 days a week, year-round arts and cultural programs and new programs for LGBT-headed families and LGBT immigrants.
Here are some upcoming events:
- Every Friday beginning June 7th at 7:30p – Café Live. Local artists and performers take the stage as the LGBT Network Café serves up its fresh specialty coffee drinks and cookies
- Every Monday beginning June 3rd at 6pm – DIY Drag Learn from drag professionals of all genders about the industry, what it takes to make it, and how to create, style, and perform in drag. Each week we will be covering a unique part of the drag world, such as hair & makeup, styling your drag persona, and rehearsals for the LGBT Network’s community-wide Drag Grand Show Finale, which all participants will perform in!
- Every Tuesday beginning June 4th at 6:30pm – Group Fitness Classes
- June 12th – LGBT History Series: Screening of Lavender Scare
- June 13th – Family Night screening of Moana. (this is for children with LGBT parents)
- June 23rd – 29th Annual Long Island Pride Parade and Concert on the Beach; Long Beach, NY (not at the Center but we produce the event and its pretty big).
- June 27th – Vote 2020: Debate Watch Party