New LGBT center opens on Long Island

At 15,000 square feet, the Long Island LGBT Community Center in Hauppauge is the first of its kind facility, with over 7,500 square feet of community space, a cafe and a workforce development program for young people as well as providing human service programs.

Among the programs are drop-in HIV testing 5 days a week, year-round arts and cultural programs and new programs for LGBT-headed families and LGBT immigrants.

Here are some upcoming events: