MTA to share more information about service delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The daily deluge of delays can make taking the subway bad enough, but what really frustrates subway rider Prerna Orora and others like her is not knowing what’s going on.

“Overall it’s annoying just waiting, and guessing when the train is going to show up,” she said.

The MTA is now trying to remedy that. In the old app there would be broad categories like Delays, Planned Work, and Service Changes— with the lines often grouped together according to color.

The new app and website will immediately show riders basic information like express lines running local, which lines are skipping stations, and which lines have trains being re-routed.

MTA President Andy Byford wrote in a statement:

“New Yorkers live in the ‘right now’ and deserve helpful information in the moment so they can make the right choices about their travel."

The improved information was supposed to roll out at around 8 p.m. Monday night, but was not working properly as of 10 p.m.