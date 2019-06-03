Man’s body found off Staten Island shore, police hope wrist tattoo will help identify him

Police are hoping the image of a tattoo on the wrist of a deceased man found in Staten Island will lead to information on his identity.

The unknown man’s body was found along the Staten Island shore line behind 135 Edgewater Street on May 3, police revealed Monday.

Police say the man is between 5 foot 2 inches tall and 5 foot six inches tall, and weighs between 125 and 150 lbs. He wore blue jeans, dark socks, and red puma sneakers with white stripes on the side.

The tattoo is of a five-pointed star with a circle around it. It appears on his right wrist.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).