ROSEDALE, Queens β€” Police have taken a man into custody in connection to the rape of a 78-year-old woman inside a Queens home.

Ryan Bayard, 30, allegedly entered a home located in the vicinity of Brookville Boulevard and 148 Street in Rosedale Sunday morning.

Once he was inside, he approached a sleeping 78-year-old woman, and forcibly raped her, police said.

Cops identified him early Monday, and he was subsequently taken into custody.

Charges against Bayard are pending.