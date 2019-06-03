× Man found fatally shot in head behind Brooklyn apartment complex: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn— Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found behind a Brooklyn housing complex, police said Monday morning.

On Sunday, around 10:09 p.m., police responded to an alert for gunshots detected at the rear of the Linden Plaza Apartment complex located at 735 Lincoln Avenue.

When they arrived, police discovered a 29-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, police said.

EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

