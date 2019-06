NEW YORK — Madonna will be a part of WorldPride NYC’s Pride Island, the singer and organizers each announced Monday.

The pop superstar will make an appearance on June 30, the final day of pride month, and is expected to perform a few songs.

Her new album, Madame X, will be released globally on June 14.

She’s also partnered with the Trevor Project, and for the entire month of June, proceeds from her Madame X Pride collection will be donated to the LGBTQ organization.