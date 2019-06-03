Long Island woman charged after locking dog in basement with no food, water: police

Daisy, a 6 year old coonhound, was found confined to a dark basement in feces and urine with no food or water on Long Island.

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after her dog was found severely malnourished and confined inside of a dark basement, Suffolk County Police said.

On Saturday, June 1, Daisy, a 6 year old coonhound, was found locked inside of a basement in feces and urine with no food or water, police officials said.

Police arrested Candace Diperi of East Patchogue, and charged her with animal cruelty for failure to provide proper sustenance.

The dog was transported to Brookhaven Animal Shelter.

 

 

