Long Island man struck by lightning, thrown about 20 feet from his porch

NORTHPORT, NY — A Long Island man survived being struck by lightning and thrown from his porch, police said Monday.

Jonathan Borriello, 29, was hit as he watched Sunday night’s thunderstorm from his front porch on Ocean Avenue, officials said. He realized that a U.S. flag displayed on his house was still up, so he took it down during the storm. Borriello stayed on the porch and a moment later, a tree about 11 feet away was struck by a bolt of lightning. The bolt ricocheted, hit Borriello and threw him about 20 feet.

Borriello suffered burn marks on his hands and complained of tingling in his legs, police said. He was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment His injuries are not considered life threatening and he’s already been released from the hospital.

The Northport man said that at the moment the bolt struck, there was an incredible white light and crashing sound and then he was on the ground. There were also embers on his porch.