Human remains found in Nassau County identified as teen

MASSAPEQUA, NY — Human remains found in Massapequa in May are those of a Long Island 18-year-old man.

Nassau County Police said it had identified the remains found in Massapequa Preserve as Bryan Steven Cho Lemus, an 18-year-old Uniondale resident.

Detectives got a tip about human remains during an unrelated homicide investigation, police said. Homicide detectives contacted federal, state and local authorities to coordinate the search. They found the gravesite on May 24. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.