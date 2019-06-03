Hoboken paints the streets with pride in celebration of LGBTQ community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, NJ — For the first time ever, the city of Hoboken kicked off Pride Month by re-painting the roads. Rainbow stripes now color the crosswalks in front of city hall.

"Hoboken is and always will be a welcoming community," said Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

The LGBTQ community’s campaign for tolerance began 50 years ago, when police raided the Stonewall Inn in 1969.

"One of the people present that night who is sometimes attributed with throwing the proverbial first stone was Hoboken’s own Marsha P. Johnson, a transgender woman," said Paul Somerville, who along with his husband Allen Kratz, was asked to raise the rainbow flag in front of Hoboken city hall today.

"It's because of people like Marsha, who said no more, that we are here today," said Somerville.