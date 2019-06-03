Grammy winner killed in the Bronx; girlfriend and another man arrested

THE BRONX — Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Lawrence Leathers was killed Sunday in the Bronx, according to police.

Leathers, 37, was found dead in the stairwell outside the apartment he shared with his girlfriend, Lisa Harris, 41, at 438 East 141 Street.

Police say Leathers was involved in a dispute with Harris and another man, Sterling Aguilar, 28, of Brooklyn.

Officials say Harris punched Leathers in the face, and Aguilar put him in a chokehold.

Both Aguilar and Harris have been charged with assault.

Leathers was a jazz drummer, remembered on Instagram by contemporary E.J. Strickland as “one of the most musical, swingingest, honest drummers out here. Whenever I saw him play, I learned a great deal more about accompaniment, feel, & touch.”

Jazz at Lincoln Center remembered the musician on Twitter.

JALC joins the jazz community in mourning Lawrence Lo Leathers. From performances including Jazz for Young People concerts in Rose Theater, to memorable sets in The Appel Room, to Late Night Sessions at #Dizzys, he brought his spirit to all our stages. https://t.co/snyBkc8rkT pic.twitter.com/x5LbiTJAbT — Jazz at Lincoln Center (@jazzdotorg) June 3, 2019

The investigation is ongoing.