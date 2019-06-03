Former Met Ron Darling to return to broadcast booth, says cancer is ‘stabilized’

Met great and current color commentator Ron Darling says he will return to the broadcast booth Tuesday night, calling his thyroid cancer stabilized.

Darling posted the news to Twitter Monday.

Darling, a former starting pitcher for the club, announced his diagnosis in early May, also on Twitter.

In April, he revealed that he was undergoing surgery to reveal a mass on his chest.

The Mets take on the San Francisco Giants in a home game at Citi Field Tuesday. He joins Gary Cohen and former Met Keith Hernandez in the broadcast booth.

Darling is an analyst on SNY, as well as PIX11’s coverage of the Mets. He also works on TBS’ coverage of Major League Baseball’s postseason.