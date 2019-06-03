Father killed after saving 5-year-old daughter from dog attack

FORT MADISON, IA — A father has died after saving his daughter from a dog attack, police said Monday.

Robert Joseph Quick, 33, of Dallas City, Illinois was found lying in the doorway of a Fort Madison, Iowa home after saving his daughter from an aggressive dog.

Police received a call about a dog attack Friday morning. When they arrived, they discovered the dog attacking a man lying on his back in the front yard of the home.

Police say they were forced to shoot the dog as it continued to attack the man.

After tending to the victim’s injuries, they went to the doorway of the home, where they discovered Quick.

Quick told first responders to help his daughter, 5, who had been bitten in the face by the dog. Police say Quick defended her from the dog and “undoubtedly saved her life by his actions.”

Quick was pronounced dead at the Fort Madison Hospital ER after “tremendous efforts to save his life,” according to authorities.

A GoFundMe has was launched to help the Quick family with funeral expenses.

The case remains under investigation.