Celebrities sell cookies for Broadway Bakes fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — In the heart of the Broadway District, the line was long at Schmackary's and it wasn't just for the sweets.

Fans were lining up to see their Broadway favorites who were working the counter for a good cause.

Broadway Bakes, raises money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Various Broadway actors work the counter all week.

Besides taking selfies and signing autographs, Rebecca Luker, one of Broadway's signature sopranos was ready to serve her customers!

Her partner today? Tony nominated actor, Robin de Jesus.

This is the fifth year, Schmackary's has held the Broadway Bakes fundraiser.

The owner, Zachary Schmahl says the Broadway community was the first to embrace his cookies and help his business take off. “Everyone calls us the 'cookie of Broadway.' When it came time to give back, I just wanted to give back to Broadway in the biggest and best way possible and Broadway cares was a perfect fit.”

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps people across the country receive lifesaving medications, health care and emergency financial assistance.

In the past years, Schmackary’s Broadway Bakes has raised $53,000 for Broadway Cares. That's a lot of cookies!

Schmackary's is opening its second location in the East Village mid-June!