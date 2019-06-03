Celebrating World Bicycle Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The General Assembly decided to declare June 3 as International World Bicycle Day to acknowledge the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries.

World Bicycle Day reminds everyone it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation, fostering environmental stewardship and health.

It also encourages stakeholders to emphasize and advance the use of the bicycle as a means of fostering sustainable development, strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people, promoting health, preventing disease, promoting tolerance, mutual understanding and respect and facilitating social inclusion and a culture of peace.

The Assembly welcomed initiatives to organize bicycle rides at the national and local levels as a means of strengthening physical and mental health and well-being and developing a culture of cycling in society.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole talks about bike safety and different bicycle programs.