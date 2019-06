Be there or be chair!

Bryant Park is hosting its annual game of musical chairs featuring their iconic green bistro chair.

Hundreds of players are expected to compete to be on the last chair standing.

This year’s event is expected to have over 700 participants, where circles of 30 players will battle for a seat.

Registration is first come, first serve and subject to availability.

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

