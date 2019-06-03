Bronx families demand city fix cracked sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — A Bronx sidewalk is so damaged that a stroller almost flipped there as it was pushed by a dad of two.

Michael Daly said he's on a mission to get the sidewalks just outside the Castle Hill Houses on Randall Avenue fixed.

“Plenty of times here, the stroller almost flipped over on me and I’ve seen people’s shopping carts go over too,” said Daly.

He isn't the only one who's had problems. Castle Hill Houses resident Carole Moore has real issues getting down the sidewalk in her wheelchair.

“I'm going to go bump bump bump all the way down the stretch,” she said. “I go in the middle of the street everyday to avoid the sidewalk if I want to go to the store."

A spokesperson for the City’s Department of Transportation said Randall Avenue between Olmstead and Castle Hill Avenue is scheduled for sidewalk repair this construction season. Also according to a spokesperson, the repairs to the sidewalk will be done within the next few months. PIX11 News will monitor the progress of repairs.

If you have a story, email monica@pix11.com