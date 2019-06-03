20-year-old woman beaten, raped, knocked out in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 20-year-old woman was beaten, raped and knocked out at a Bronx apartment building on Saturday morning, police said.

Temar M. Bishop allegedly punched the woman in the face repeatedly inside the Alexander Avenue building, then raped her, police said. After the sexual assault, he allegedly beat her further, knocking her out.

Bishop fled the building after the rape.

The woman suffered a fractured nose and lacerations to her face and body, police said. She was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police have asked for help finding Bishop, 23. He’s about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Bishop was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words “Super Dry Sport” in gold lettering, light colored shorts and white sneakers. He’s known to hand out in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).