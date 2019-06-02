Winning $350 million jackpot ticket sold in North Carolina

Greensboro, NC (WGHP ) — Check your ticket!

The winning ticket from Saturday’s $350 million jackpot drawing was sold in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The winning numbers were 34, 45, 6, 52, 15, 8 and 2.

There was no information on where exactly the winning ticket was sold.

The lucky ticket owner has a choice of an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.

“This is a life-changing event and we’re excited that someone in North Carolina won this jackpot,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Our advice to the winner is to sign that ticket to establish your ownership of it and then secure it in a safe place. Then, take your time and put together a plan with the help of financial and legal advisers for how you would like to claim your prize.”

The winner has 180 days to claim that prize.