Trump says tariffs on Mexico will stem illegal immigration

Posted 10:10 AM, June 2, 2019, by

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump claims Mexico has taken advantage of the United States for decades but that the abuse will end when he slaps tariffs on Mexican imports next week in a dispute over illegal immigration.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “America has had enough.”

The president said last week that he will impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods on June 10 to pressure the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to block Central American migrants from crossing the border into the U.S.

Trump said the import tax will increase by 5% every month through October, topping out at 25%.

Mexican officials are due to meet later this week with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a bid to come to a resolution.

