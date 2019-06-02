Thief steals thousands in jewelry from man sleeping on Brooklyn stoop

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — A thief stole thousands in jewelry from a man sleeping on a stoop in Brooklyn, police said.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, fell asleep on a Coney Island Stoop, officials said. A man walked up and took the victims’s $2,000 bracelet and $1,000 neck chain. The thief also took a Tommy Hilfiger vest valued at $200, and a Calvin Klein wallet filled with ID and bank cards.

When the man woke up, he called police to report the theft.

Police have asked for help identifying the thief.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).