Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday across the tri-state area

NEW YORK — Scattered thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, are possible in the tri-state area Sunday afternoon into the evening, forecasts show.

The greatest threat of severe storms is across northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City and far western Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Damaging wind and small hail are possible.

[9:30am Sunday] – Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast later today, some of which could be severe. Make sure to monitor the weather throughout the day, especially if you have any outdoor activities planned. pic.twitter.com/4iXwc5JUt5 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 2, 2019

The chance of storms comes as a strong cold front is forecast to move southeastward on Sunday from the Great Lakes. We are not going to be seeing surging dew points and moisture forcing its way northward so the character of these thunderstorms will be a bit different from last week, when we saw clusters of severe thunderstorms develop along with broad lines of storms that followed. This time around, it seems we will get one solid line of thunderstorms coming through late in the afternoon and evening.

The biggest risk will be from straight line winds, though the isolated cell could develop with rotation.

The National Weather Service has advised people to monitor the weather throughout the day.