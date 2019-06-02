Queens Pride celebration sees appearances from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chuck Schumer and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — The annual Queens Pride celebration kicked off with a parade early Sunday and by late afternoon, thousands packing the streets of Jackson Heights to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Even politicians like Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer popped up to show support.

For me #QueensPride is about love & power. We are more powerful when we love & share that with the world. We celebrate, remember & recommit to the ongoing fight for LGBTQ equality. Proud to march with family, friends & allies @Dromm25 @ocasio2018, @cabanforqueens @JumaaneWilliams pic.twitter.com/xTNVzPwM3m — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) June 2, 2019

Queens Pride is the second-largest Pride event in New York City, outside of Manhattan's annual event which takes place the last weekend in June.

Queens Pride has been held since 1993 and is considered by many one of the most diverse Pride celebrations across the city.