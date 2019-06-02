Man repeatedly stabbed outside Queens deli

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 40-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed outside a Queens deli early Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was stabbed in the torso after a dispute with two men at 31st Avenue and 91st Street around 1 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst – Queens in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The attackers are believed to be in their 30s or 40s. One of the men was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black jeans and a black hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

