Man repeatedly stabbed outside Queens deli

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 40-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed outside a Queens deli early Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was stabbed in the torso after a dispute with two men at 31st Avenue and 91st Street around 1 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst – Queens in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The attackers are believed to be in their 30s or 40s. One of the men was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black jeans and a black hat.

