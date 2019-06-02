Man killed, 3 others injured in Queens car collision

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens — A 53-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when a BMW and Jeep collided in Queens on Sunday, police said.

Darwin Evariste was just a few minutes drive away from his home when his car collided with a Jeep on Springfield Boulevard as he tried to make a right turn from 114th Road around 2:30 a.m., police said. He suffered head and body trauma in the collision. Evariste was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased

The 23-year-old Jeep driver and her two passengers — a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — were all injured in the crash, officials said. Their injuries were minor.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.