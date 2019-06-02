Hot 97’s Summer Jam resumes after delay due to threat of lightning, severe weather

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Hip-hop and R&B radio station Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium was delayed for short time Sunday night as severe weather moved into the area.

According to the MetLife Stadium Twitter account, concertgoers are being allowed to return to their seats, saying the threat of severe weather has passed.

“Thank you for your patience… Return to your seats for Cardi!” the Hot 97 Twitter account tweeted at 10:15 p.m.

Thank you for your patience. Follow the instructions of the authorities and return to your seats for Cardi!! #hot97SummerJam — HOT 97 (@HOT97) June 3, 2019

Earlier Sunday night both the MetLife Twitter account and Hot 97 Twitter account had instructed concertgoers to leave the outdoor seating bowl and take shelter inside the stadium due to weather.

Hot 97 originally tweeted just before 10 p.m. that the show was being delayed due to the threat of lightning in the area and that the show would resume once the weather was clear.

Move to a place of safety. Follow instructions of authorities. Show will resume when weather threat has passed. #Hot97SummerJam — HOT 97 (@HOT97) June 3, 2019

Everyone at @MetLifeStadium please listen to directions as the show is currently delayed due to lightning. #Hot97SummerJam pic.twitter.com/BUjgLBinps — HOT 97 (@HOT97) June 3, 2019

The popular, annual all-day concert sees many acts perform short sets into the night at the New Jersey venue. This year’s show includes artists like Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos and more.