Having trouble with YouTube, Gmail or Snapchat? A Google Cloud outage is likely responsible

Many people in the United States experienced errors and interruptions with YouTube, G Suite (including Gmail), Snapchat and other apps and services on Sunday after a Google Cloud outage, the company said.

According to an incident report on the Google Cloud Platform Status Dashboard, the company was investigating an issue with Google Compute Engine around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Around 1 p.m. the company updated saying the issue was related to a larger network issue. Just after 2:30 p.m., Google said the issue was ongoing and that they were experiencing high levels of network congestion in the eastern U.S., affecting multiple services in the Google Cloud, including YouTube and GSuite, which includes Gmail e-mail service, Google Drive, Google Hangouts, Google Calendar, and more, as well as YouTube.

Google warned that users might see slow performance or intermittent errors while they fix the issue, which they believe will be soon as they have they have identified the root cause of the service disruption.

As of 5 p.m., #YouTubeDOWN and #SnapchatDown were still the top tending topics nationally on Twitter, with Google Cloud also trending nationally, as users lamented the service interruptions.